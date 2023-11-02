Three vets in LeBron James , Kawhi Leonard, and Paulge George put on a show in the Lakers vs. Clippers showdown Wednesday night.

The first meeting of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023-24 NBA season Wednesday night lived up to the hype, thanks in large part to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and LeBron James each putting on a show for their respective teams.

The three vets were so good that they just combined for an extremely rare pair of performances last seen in a single NBA game back in the late '60s, per OptaSTATS.

“Tonight's@Lakers-@LAClippers game was the second game in NBA history to feature 3 players 30 or older scoring 35+ points (LeBron James, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard). The other was between the Lakers & 76ers on October 17, 1969 (Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Hal Greer).”

Leonard paced the Clippers with 38 points on 15-for-28 shooting from the field. He did most of his damage in the first half where he unloaded 20 points. George also went off with 35 points on the strength of a 20-point fourth quarter.

James, meanwhile, generated 35 points to lead the Lakers. The four-time league Most Valuable Player came up big for his team in the fourth period in which he scored 12 points before adding two more in overtime. Overall, James went 13-for-19 from the floor to go along with 12 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes. Leonard played 41 minutes.

After losing two of their first three games of the season, the Lakers are finally starting to gain steam with back-to-back wins over the Orlando Magic and the Clippers. As for the Clippers, they just suffered their first loss in three games and second defeat overall this season.