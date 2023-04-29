A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

You just know that it’s a big game when the great Jack Nicholson makes an appearance — especially since it’s the Hollywood star’s first appearance in 556 days. However, perhaps an even more eye-catching sight is none other than Kyrie Irving showing up for this crucial matchup. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James saw his former teammate sitting courtside, and you just knew that the pair had to dap it up.

True enough, LeBron approached his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate as James was warming up to battle the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series. LeBron and Kyrie busted out their trademark dap from many years ago:

LeBron James 🤝 Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/uBL7ALb7Fs — NBA do Povo 🏀🇧🇷 (@NBAdoPovo) April 29, 2023

It doesn’t look like words were exchanged between the two superstars, with LeBron looking completely locked in on the game. Nevertheless, the mere fact that Kyrie is in the building — and even more so that James himself acknowledged his presence — has caused a lot of buzz.

Kyrie Irving ended his season with the Dallas Mavericks following his blockbuster mid-season trade from the Brooklyn Nets. There were a lot of rumors about Irving potentially reuniting with James in LA, but he eventually ended up with Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Nevertheless, a sensational reunion with LeBron could still be in the works in the near future with Irving’s current contract containing a player option for the 2023-24 season. Could Irving actually turn his back on Dallas to join the Lakers this summer? Only time can tell.