A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

As always, LeBron James has been locked in on the NBA Playoffs. Despite all of the smack talk coming from the direction of Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has kept mum, opting to let his game do the talking instead. At this point, it is clear that he’s a man on a mission, with a solitary goal in mind.

Ahead of LA’s Game 6 matchup against the Grizzlies on Friday, Lakers coach Darvin Ham spoke out about LeBron’s elite mindset. Ham’s statement, however, also included a sobering truth bomb about how James is now in the twilight of his career:

“He knows there’s only so many more of these he’s going to participate in, so he’s definitely been in the moment,” Ham said, via Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This sentiment appears to come from LeBron himself, who despite the amazing years he’s doing at age 38, also knows that he only has a few more years left in him. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer still has a lot of gas left in the tank, but the harsh reality is that this won’t last forever and that King James’ reign will soon come to an end.

For now, though, LeBron James intends to take care of business. This starts with Game 6 at home against the Grizzlies in what the Lakers are hoping will be the last game of this series. There’s pressure on LA to win this contest on their own home floor because a loss will allow Ja Morant and Co. to shift the series back to Memphis for a winner-take-all Game 7.