Kyrie Irving is a free agent this summer, and NBA legend Vince Carter believes that he will most-likely sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, specifically because LeBron James selected him in the draft for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

“I look forward to seeing how this plays out, ” Vince Carter said on ESPN. “More than likely, we probably will see Kyrie in a Laker uniform because of this.”

LeBron James admitted to being disappointed that Kyrie Irving was not traded to the Lakers ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The two were together in Cleveland for three seasons, winning the Cavaliers their first NBA title in 2016.

Irving, of course is now on the Dallas Mavericks, and he has not been willing to discuss his plans for after the season. There have been rumors about him eyeing the Phoenix Suns before he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets. It is unknown whether Kevin Durant being on the Suns would play into the decision or not.

It has been a struggle for the Lakers to build a championship-caliber roster since winning it all in 2021. The team was in the play-in tournament in 2021, and missed altogether in 2022. Things are not looking much better for them this season, as they sit at 27-32, two games back of the Oklahoma Thunder for the last play-in spot.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of Irving’s season will go with the Mavericks, and how the Suns and Lakers will come into play during free agency. If Vince Carter is right, we will see a LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reunion.