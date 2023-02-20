Mac McClung’s Slam Dunk Contest performance saved the day during All-Star Weekend. The All-Star Game itself was heavily criticized and fans weren’t excited about the dunk contest field prior to McClung’s superb effort. Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James got brutally honest on McClung following his performance.

“He solidified himself as probably one of the greatest slam dunk competitors that we’ve had in the history of the game,” LeBron said of Mac McClung, who accepted the NBA Slam Dunk Contest invite while still in the G-League. “Some of the dunks that he had… wasn’t a surprise for me. Being a high school sensation and seeing him dunk the basketball for quite a while now. But some of the dunks that he had was very unique.”

Mac McClung has played just a handful of games in the NBA. He debuted with the Chicago Bulls before ending up with the Los Angeles Lakers. McClung is currently on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He previously played with the Sixers’ G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Shaquille O’Neal challenged Mac McClung before the contest, telling McClung to make people “remember” his name and not to miss any dunks. McClung followed Shaq’s advice to perfection and is now drawing the attention of superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mac McClung. Regardless of where his NBA career takes him, he will always be remembered for his outstanding effort during the 2022-23 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.