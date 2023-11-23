Former Cavs stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving shared a lot of love after the Mavs and Lakers had an insane thriller of a match.

Coming back from a three-to-one deficit in the NBA Finals surely forms strong bonds between Cleveland Cavaliers teammates. The mental fortitude that a collective has will last for years and they will always cherish it regardless of how much movement happens within the league. This is exactly what LeBron James and Kyrie Irving still have. Both stars may have parted ways with the Cavs but they still stuck with one another. The Los Angeles Lakers legend and Dallas Mavericks star showed some love after the Mavs got an impressive win.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving embraced one another after an exciting thriller that was decided by three points. The Lakers and Mavs stars still remember their handshake and shared the heartfelt moment.

LeBron and Kyrie Irving link up after the Mavs' nail-biter win over the Lakers ❤pic.twitter.com/GDjg1qJV4n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2023

Both former Cavs stars turned back the clock like it was 2016. James had an all-around performance with 26 points which spearheaded the Lakers scoring barrage. He grabbed nine rebounds out of the air and used his extremely good court vision to drop seven dimes.

Irving, on the other hand, was also putting on a hot scoring performance. He recorded 28 points for the Mavs. The master of handles also cleaned up the glass six times to help Luka Doncic. All of this contributed to an insane beatdown of the Lakers in the clutch. Despite this, the Lakers and Mavs stars still have a lot of love with one another. This will not be the last time that they square off and it will surely not be the last time they lead their squads to an intense battle.