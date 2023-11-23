Jason Kidd may have led the Mavs to a clutch win over the Lakers with the help of Luka Doncic but he is still jealous of LeBron James.

The Dallas Mavericks may have closed out the Los Angeles Lakers in the clutch but Jason Kidd still has one chip on his shoulder. It is not even a concern about Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II, or any of the Mavs players. Rather, it involved LeBron James and his longevity. Kidd unveiled his feelings for The King in his latest statement, via Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports.

“I’m jealous. I’m for sure jealous…He looks like he’s 25,” was the statement that Jason Kidd dropped after the Mavs had beat LeBron James‘ Lakers with a 104 to 101 scoreline.

The 38-year-old Lakers legend was once again executed on an insane carry job. He led the team in scoring with 26 points. His offensive artillery did not stop there because he also notched seven dimes. However, this did not stop the Mavs from popping off. Luka Doncic had a 30-point double-double with 12 rebounds. The addition of his eight assists made the offense more unstoppable.

Kyrie Irving was the other star who shined for the Mavs in this matchup. The master of handles got his way to earn 28 points while also cleaning the glass up six times. Their firepower combined was so overpowering in the clutch that James could not propel his Lakers to a come-from-behind win.

But, this loss to the Mavs does not account for how good James has become despite his age. He will still wreak havoc in the league for years to come before even considering a coaching job just like Coach Kidd.