LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 2 of their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and it’s easy to know why.

While there were plenty of contributing factors to LA’s 103-93 loss, perhaps their shooting woes in contested shots was the biggest culprit. Apparently, the team shot just 24 percent on contested field goals in Game 2. That is their second worst mark in the last 10 postseasons that they were in, per ESPN Stats & Info.

That means throughout the Kobe Bryant era and ever since LeBron arrived in LA, the team has only shot worse than that just once.

LA finished with 41.2 percent overall shooting in the match-up. It was just a horrible shooting night for the team, particularly from the 3-point line where they were 7-of-26 for a 26.9 percent shooting clip.

Head coach Darvin Ham, LeBron James and the rest of the team really need to figure out a way to get easy looks against the Grizzlies if they want to upset them in the series. Memphis even played without Ja Morant, but they were still able to take down a healthy LA side.

It remains to be seen what adjustments the Lakers will make come Game 3, but hopes are high they won’t play as bad as they did on Wednesday night.

Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell will definitely need to step up on the offensive end as well, especially after they combined for just 18 points as starters. Rui Hachimura (20 points) scored more than the two, while a 38-year-old LeBron James led the team once again with 28.