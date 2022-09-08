LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their beloved team in 2022-23.

An unnamed league source, however, was quick to remind LeBron James and Co. about one major concern that they’re facing ahead of the new season. Right now, the Lakers are still going to be relying heavily on the health of superstar big man Anthony Davis, who at this point, has been hampered by injuries for the majority of his career in Hollywood (via Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report):

“He’s been more inconsistent than consistent, outside of his play in the bubble,” said the source.

That’s harsh but at the same time, accurate as well. Davis remains to be one of the top big men in the game today — there’s no doubt about that. That is, of course, when he’s on the court. The problem is that his injuries have forced him to watch his team from the sidelines, and it goes without saying that the Lakers don’t need AD cheering from the bench.

And then there’s a question of Davis’ fit alongside LeBron. These two have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, and their 2020 NBA title is a clear testament to this fact. However, with Westbrook also in the picture, there have been more than a few complications:

“Individually, they’re three elite talents, but how exactly can Ham space t1he floor around LeBron with two non-shooters in huge roles?” a league executive asked.

A lot will be riding on the upcoming season for the Lakers, and there’s also going to be a lot of pressure on Anthony Davis. Another 40-game season for him could lead to some major questions about his future with the team.