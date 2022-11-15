Published November 15, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a horrid start to the season. LeBron James is currently day-to-day with a groin injury. It’s been so bad there have been rumors the Lakers might blow it all up. So much so, that even James’ name came up in the media as a possibility of getting moved. But LeBron James did not come to Los Angeles just for basketball.

He came here to begin setting up his post-NBA career endeavors. He and his business partner, Maverick Carter, started their own production company called SpringHill Entertainment. James has already appeared in a few films over the last couple of years.

According to Bleacher Report, James and Carter are now working with Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Films to create a documentary on the late rapper’s life. Nipsey Hussle, the legendary rapper, was sadly shot and killed outside of his clothing store in south Los Angeles back in 2019.

Following his murder, there was an outpouring of support for the Hussle family, including from James. A jury ultimately found Eric R. Holder guilty of first degree murder.

LeBron James has almost doubled his wealth since coming to Los Angeles. Much of that has to do with how much he has expanded his business portfolio and off-the-court ventures. The Lakers are among the worst teams in the NBA. It is very possible we see less and less of James on the court as he focuses on some of those other ventures.

It’s arguable at this point that James is solely sticking around in the NBA to wait for his son, Bronny, to enter the league.