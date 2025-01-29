The Philadelphia 76ers will need a miracle if they are going to make genuine noise in the playoffs, given all the adversity and issues they continue to endure, but the team is doing its best to salvage this tumultuous campaign. Tyrese Maxey stayed red-hot in Tuesday's 118-104 home win versus the Los Angeles Lakers, propelling the Sixers to their third straight victory.

In keeping with the upbeat mood, the 2024 All-Star and Most Improved Player of the Year decided it was time he ask LeBron James for a special gift.

“I told him after the game, ‘look man, I waited five years to ask for a jersey… I think I'm going to get it this year,'” Maxey said in the postgame press conference after scoring 43 points on 15-of-36 shooting. “He's like ‘alright cool.' But he's just like a big brother to me. Same agent, I work out with him a few times every summer… What he's done for our game has been amazing.”

76ers star Tyrese Maxey is leveling up

Maxey is showing great reverence for an all-time great while also channeling the childhood fan version of himself. He deserves plenty of praise in his own right, though. Joel Embiid has played in only 13 games this season and Paul George has missed 15 to this point, putting a heavy burden on the 24-year-old guard. Maxey is used to carrying that role, and if Philadelphia is going to grab an NBA Play-In Tournament spot, he must handle it to full effect this year.

The 76ers are now 18-27 after beating the Lakers (26-19), who dealt with their own injury concerns after Anthony Davis exited the game early with an abdominal strain. Philly took advantage of the absence and pounded the paint, as Maxey treated the Wells Fargo Center to multiple impressive drives to the basket. He also led a disciplined offense, one that decisively won the turnover battle, 22-9.

The team will settle in for a lengthy homestand that includes visits from the Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. Tyrese Maxey is in the midst of a sensational stretch and is looking like his 2023-24 self. He is posting 26.6 points on 43.2 percent shooting to go with 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and a career-high 2.0 steals per contest this season.

The No. 21 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft must stay in rhythm if the 76ers are to have a legitimate chance at advancing to the playoffs. LeBron James, who knows what it is like to will an embattled squad forward, surely appreciates Maxey's efforts. And that is partially why he is agreeing to send the young star one of his jerseys.