Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still going strong even as he enters his 22nd NBA season. James is still one of the NBA's best even as he moves past his 40th birthday, and is producing All-NBA caliber play and viral highlights night in and night out.

The season opener in 2024 has been no different. In the first quarter of the Lakers' first game, James showed that he still has the hops to get the job done around the basket as he threw down a monster dunk on the fastbreak.

Expand Tweet

James and the Lakers are looking to send a message on opening night that they've taken another step from last year, where they made it out of the play-in tournament and lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first round of the playoffs. A win over one of the presumed contenders in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves, could resonate around the league as a sign that the Lakers are back to that level.

Los Angeles didn't do a ton to shake up their roster this offseason, but they did add a much-needed perimeter sharpshooter in the NBA Draft when they selected Tennessee star Dalton Knecht. Knecht brings a ton of experience and was one of the best shooters in college basketball last season, so he should open up the floor for James and Anthony Davis to operate. The rookie is already off to a great start against the Timberwolves with a nifty pick-and-roll assist and a three-pointer.

If the Lakers' supporting players can take a step forward and James and Davis can have a healthy season like they did last year, maybe Los Angeles can sneak into the upper echelon of the Western Conference. James is always going to give you elite production and Davis is coming off of the healthiest season of his career, so the two are primed to lead the Lakers in 2024-25.