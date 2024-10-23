The Los Angeles Lakers will open their 2024-25 campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Lakers fans are itching to see how their squad looks after their tough first-round exit from the spring of 2024. Of course, all eyes will be on veteran star forward LeBron James and first-year head coach JJ Redick. Charles Barkley gave an eye-opening take on how Redick will fare as Lakers coach due to James on a segment of Inside the NBA.

Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal highlight important Lakers coach point

Shaquille O'Neal got things kicked off suggesting that LeBron James and the Lakers will have to listen to JJ Redick because of his status as coach, despite James' veteran status and leadership.

“Of course, everyone knows it's LeBron's team, but at some point, you're going to have to listen to the coach,” O'Neal said.

Charles Barkley used Shaq's comment to make his greater point about James elevating Redick's status on the Lakers:

“But the point you just made is the most important part. It's LeBron's team, and JJ and LeBron obviously, they had the podcast. So, there's nobody on that team that's going to disrespect JJ because LeBron'll have they a** on the next flight outta town,” Barkley began.

“I don't know what kind of coach JJ's gonna be. He was a good player. But it's LeBron's team. And like I said, nobody's gonna disrespect JJ because of LeBron,” Barkley added.

LeBron James had one of his most productive years during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and shot a career-high 41.0 percent on his three-pointers. Meanwhile, in addition to his strong playing career, JJ Redick has kept himself relevant in the basketball world as a commentator and analyst.

Surely, James and Redick's experience can help the Lakers move forward positively. Los Angeles will do everything it can to remain competitive with hopes of winning another title.