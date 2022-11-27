Published November 27, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

LeBron James turned back the clock on Saturday night with a vintage performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs. One play summed up his incredible display of athleticism, though, and that’s when he rose in the second quarter for a monster alley-oop slam.

Naturally the whole NBA Twitter was left in awe of the dunk. And who wouldn’t be? After he got the steal, James quickly transitioned to offense and connected with Russell Westbrook for the play. It was executed perfectly, leading to the thunderous jam that we’re used to see from LeBron.

At 37 years old, James may have slowed down a bit with Father Time catching up to him. Nonetheless, he continues to prove that he still has plenty of basketball left in him.

WESTBROOK LOBS IT TO LEBRON 🌟pic.twitter.com/bgT15DaqdR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, 2022

Lakers fans were full of praise and admiration for LeBron James, especially considering how difficult it is to pull off an alley-oop like that. Not to mention that he is coming off an injury that sidelined him for some time. One commenter said, “That’s tough.”

Another Twitter user didn’t hold back in his praise of the Lakers forward, saying “LEBRON F**KING JAMES!!! What in the year 20 was that DUNK!!!!!!”

“Omg King James crazy dunk,” a third fan added, while another one exclaimed, “LAKERS GETTIN INTO RHYTHM & YOU LOVE TO SEE IT! THIS DUNK IS FLITHY.”

Of course the best thing is that the Lakers got the win, edging the Spurs 143-138. The Purple and Gold appear to be turning a corner after their 0-5 start to the season, and hopes are high that LeBron and co. can keep the momentum going in a bid to fight for a playoff spot in the West,