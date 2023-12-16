With the Lakers' LeBron James on the quest for 40,000 career points, FanDuel has opened up a prop where anyone can bet when and how he'll reach the milestone.

As Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is on the quest to reach 40,000 career points, FanDuel has opened up a NBA Special player prop where one could bet on the specific game he reaches the milestone and the method of the basket. Currently he has 39, 281 points which is the most anyone has ever scored in their career as he passed a Lakers legend in Kareem-Abdul Jabbar in February of this year.

When it comes to the props of when James will reach 40,000 points, the earliest according to FanDuel is February 9 when the Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans which is at +3400. The latest according to the betting website is March 31 against the Brooklyn Nets at +9500.

In terms of the “most likely” situation, February 25 against the Phoenix Suns and February 29 facing the Los Angeles Clippers are both at +650. While there is a bevy of options for when he'll reach the historic mark, there's much less for the method of how James will score the bucket to reach or eclipse the 40,000 number.

The most likely option is by a lay-up at +155, with a three-point shot being second with +270. In terms of the least likely way to score, it's by a dunk at +850. It is seeming that James will once again create more history in his 21st season when he reaches the 40,000 point total, a mark that will be hard to reach for a long time.

James is currently having an exceptional season at 38-years old as he's averaging 25.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game for the Lakers. Los Angeles is currently 15-11 on the season which puts them at eighth in the Western Conference.