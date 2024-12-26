Even near the end of their careers, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are still putting on classic battles for the fans. James and the Los Angeles Lakers got the better of Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this one, as an Austin Reaves game-winner lifted the Lakers to a 115-113 win.

This game was the best so far out of a group of stellar Christmas Day games across the NBA, and it had fans feeling nostalgic about all of the battles James and Curry have fought against each other over the years. After the game, James kept it real when talking about what the NBA still had going for it on a nightly basis, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“LeBron and Steph,” James said with a laugh, per McMenamin.

James and Curry have had plenty of classic games against each other over the years. Many of them have come in the NBA Finals, and they have had a few on Christmas Day as well. Wednesday's battle will be added to the list as one of the all-timers in one of the NBA's all-time great rivalries.

Most NBA fans will remember the classic game between the two stars on Christmas Day exactly eight years ago in 2016, when the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers went at it before Kyrie Irving ended that game with a game-winner.

James and Curry both brought their best to this game. The Lakers' star finished with 31 points and 10 assists and had a couple of huge buckets down the stretch, including a 3-pointer to answer a Curry 3 in the final minutes. James finished the game shooting 12-for-22 from the field and 4-for-10 from deep.

On the other side, Curry had one of his best games of the season with 38 points on 14-for-24 shooting while going 8-for-15 from deep. The Warriors star knocked down three massive threes late in the game to help the Warriors rally from a pretty sizable deficit to tie the game in the final seconds.