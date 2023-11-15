The Grizzlies perimeter defense opened up without Marcus Smart which allowed LeBron James and Darvin Ham's Lakers to freely shoot threes.

Darvin Ham has finally found the proper schematics such that the Los Angeles Lakers could thrive off of the perimeter. Their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies saw a lot of on-court issues. Anthony Davis threw Santi Aldama to the ground, and the Marcus Smart injury looked like what this match will be remembered for. But, LeBron James and his squad made sure that it would not be the case after they put on a blazing performance from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have tied the franchise record for three-pointers made in a single game, per Statmuse. The LeBron James-led offense was too much for the Grizzlies' perimeter defense. This allowed them to knock down 22 shots from way out en route to a much-needed NBA In-Season Tournament victory.

The Lakers notched the feat through an efficient 62.9% clip from three-point range. D'Angelo Russell was the leader of the scoring barrage who scored 24 points and paired it with five dimes. Rui Hachimura followed it up with 23 points to give the team a scoring boost. Overall, there were seven Lakers to get double-digit scoring numbers which was a huge feat. Taurean Prince only needed two more points to join the list but the time was not enough.

Darvin Ham knew that they could take advantage of a Grizzlies squad that was growing increasingly thin. Marcus Smart could not finish the whole game which meant that the perimeter would be more open than usual. Overall, this Lakers squad just has to be consistent with this type of performance so that they get back to the Western Conference finals in no time.