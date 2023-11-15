Lakers' Anthony Davis had a savage reaction to his and LeBron James' usage -- or lack thereof -- in the fourth vs. Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers added to the woes of the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023-24 NBA season by wallopping their Western Conference rivals in a 134-107 win at home Tuesday night.

So dominant were the Lakers versus the Grizzlies that they did not even need Davis and LeBron James to spend even just a single second on the floor in the final quarter, which played out like an extended garbage time.

And as if to add insult to injury, Davis said that he believes it was the first time he and the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player did not play at all in a fourth quarter since, well, the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs versus the same Grizzlies squad.

“The last time we played them I think,” Davis said after the game (h/t SportsCenter).

Davis and James were not needed at all by the Lakers in the final 12 minutes of the contest, with Los Angeles comfortably in front. In 27 minutes of action, Davis collected 19 points and 11 rebounds to go with six blocks. James, on the other hand, racked up 16 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in only 23 minutes of floor duty. With Davis and James on the bench, Rui Hachimura had a field day torching Memphis' defense in the fourth period during which he scored 12 points.

Davis and James were labeled probable and questionable ahead of the meeting with the Grizzlies, respectively, but both were able to give it a go and lead the Lakers.

With some extra in-game rest, the 1-2 punch of the Lakers will look to help LA extend its win streak to four games when they play the Sacramento Kings at home on Wednesday.