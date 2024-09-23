Team USA brought home another gold medal at the Olympics this summer with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at the helm. It was James’ third gold medal after being a part of Team USA in 2008 and 2012. Following the Olympics, LeBron James went a got a new tattoo that was inspired by Team USA’s win.

LeBron James’ new tattoo was on his arm and featured the five rings that have come to make up the Olympics logo. With his recent gold medal, James tied longtime friend Carmelo Anthony with three gold medals. Both players were also on the 2004 Team USA squad that finished with a bronze medal.

Although Team USA emerged victorious, it could be argued that they might have been in trouble without the oldest player on the roster. James was clearly the team leader and was crucial in several games with his all-around play and aggressiveness.

Across six games, James averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. He shot 66 percent from the field, 30.8 percent from the three-point line and 73.3 percent from the free-throw line and was named the tournament MVP.

The Lakers star was also selected as the United States flag bearer during the boat parade as part of the opening ceremonies.

LeBron James’ Lakers career continues following Olympics



While many have pondeOred how long James will continue to play in the NBA, what is clear is that he’s shown no signs of succumbing to Father Time. Approaching his 22nd season, James signed a two-year contract with the Lakers this offseason.

The 39 year old established himself in NBA history in a big way the past two seasons. In 2022-23, he became the league’s All-Time leader in points scored. In 2023-24, he became the first player ever to reach 40,000 career points.

James suited up in 71 games for the Lakers at a little over 35 minutes per game. He averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 54 percent shooting from the field, 41 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting front the free-throw line. His three-point percentage was a career-high.

James will also make history this season in becoming the first father play on the same team as his son. The Lakers drafted Bronny with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

But the biggest question mark surrounding the Lakers this year is are they good enough to win a title. There’s no doubt James expects to compete for a championship but the team’s roster might not be enough in an increasingly tough Western Conference.