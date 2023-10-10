The Los Angeles Lakers will be in action again on Wednesday in preseason against the Sacramento Kings, but LeBron James won't be playing.

Head coach Darvin Ham announced Tuesday that The King will be watching from the sidelines as the Purple and Gold look to improve to 2-1.

Via Dave McMenamin:

“LeBron James will not play in the Lakers’ preseason game against the Kings in Anaheim on Wednesday, according to coach Darvin Ham.”

James didn't play on Saturday against the Warriors due to rest purposes but did take the floor on Monday where the Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 129-126. The 38-year-old registered 10 points in 16 minutes of action to go along with five assists and three rebounds.

There's a very long season ahead and it will be even longer if Los Angeles makes another deep playoff run, therefore LeBron has to be healthy. After all, this is Year 21 for him. Playing in a bunch of preseason contests is unnecessary at his point in his career.

The Lakers had a very solid offseason, adding some intriguing pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Aside from Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell re-signing, they brought in Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish. Reaves in particular is expected to take another jump in 2023-24 after an impressive showing at the FIBA World Cup with Team USA. The sharpshooter just went off for 18 points in 19 minutes on Monday, too.

James meanwhile is coming off an impressive 2022-23 campaign, posting averages of 28.9 points, 8.3 boards, and 6.8 dimes. His next chance to play in preseason will come on Friday vs. Golden State.