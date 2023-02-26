LeBron James will now officially be known as Savannah James’ husband. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar probably wouldn’t disagree given how much he adores his gorgeous wife. There’s nothing wrong with a little public display of affection, but the 4-time MVP might have been a little too brazen with his latest comment.

Savannah James caught her husband’s attention when she took to Instagram to post a few snaps of her absolutely rocking a Dolce and Gabbana OOTD somewhere in Europe. See for yourself:

The Lakers star liked it a little bit too much, pleading his wife to come home with a rather suggestive comment.

“Ok now you just showing out!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Get your ass home now and get what you can’t get in Europe! 😜😈,” said LeBron James in his comment.

Lakers fans were all up in the responses to LeBron’s comment, in a mix of amusement and bewilderment that King James really said what he said.

Lmaoooo did y’all see the comment Lebron left on Savannah’s photo that man a freak 🤣🤣🥲 pic.twitter.com/hobKrkChd7 — Lakers (@feebeegb) February 26, 2023

Fans have also been noticing that Savannah James has been crushing it on Instagram, so much so that many are predicting her to turn into the star of the family once her MVP husband hangs up his sneakers in a few years.

😂 It’s definitely transitioning from Lebron’s wife to Savannah’s husband and I’m here for it. He’s going into retirement mode and the wife and kids are flourishing in their brands ✊🏽👏🏽 — KG (@neeCpooh84) February 26, 2023

At the end of the day, Lebron is Savannah’s husband pic.twitter.com/4R63tszYkE — “Other Mothers” (@iamlextownsend) February 26, 2023

She's no longer Lebron's wife. Call her Savannah Brinson please. pic.twitter.com/LV98Ww4Un7 — Drew (@aKellyBrand) February 26, 2023

NBA fans have long been made witness to LeBron James’ greatness on the court. But behind the scenes, Savannah James has surely been his rock that’s kept him grounded through all the ups and downs.

There’s no denying that the two represent the NBA’s ultimate power couple.