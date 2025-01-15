Every day, LeBron James seems to defy Father Time and show the world that he still has a lot left in the tank. The stuff that James is doing at 40 years of age is bonkers, and funny enough, people thought that he would be slowing down 10 years ago.

James was recently on the New Heights podcast, and they talked about a tweet that has gone viral for years, that says “LeBron is 30, this f—— won't go on for much longer, thank god.” James said that he's seen the tweet, and he's seen more from the same exact person.

“I saw that tweet throughout all of my 30s, and I laughed at it so hard every single time,” James said. “When I turned 40, the same f—— guy said LeBron turned 40, this f—— won't go on much longer.”

Travis and Jason Kelce laughed at the moment, and then James hit them with another joke.

“He's going to be real upset when I turn 50,” James said.

It would be a true surprise if James is still playing the game of basketball at a high level when he turns 50, and he would definitely be in a class of his own of athletes who have competed for a long time.

LeBron James continues to defy the odds

At this point, it seems like there is no stopping LeBron James, regardless of how long he's been in the league or how old he is. In the Lakers' recent game against the Dallas Mavericks, he pulled out a crazy dunk that surprised the NBA world. After the game, Mavericks players gave James his respect beyond the dunk.

“Yeah, I mean he's probably arguably, if not the best ever,” Quentin Grimes said. “He had that crazy dunk in the first quarter, so it was kind of surreal to see somebody 40 years old still doing stuff like that… I've been watching him since I can remember, so it was great to just go up against a guy like that.”

This season, James is averaging 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game and is playing around 34 minutes a night. When he's on the floor, good things happen for the Lakers, but they're trying to be cautious of his minutes and how much he does. They've tried to surround him with help, as they recently traded for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Anthony Davis has also been a key for the Lakers, and when he's healthy, he's been one of the more dominant players in the league.