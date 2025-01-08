DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 118-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Still, playing against LeBron James, who is arguably the greatest player of all-time, is special. PJ Washington and Quentin Grimes both revealed their mindsets in the game while playing against LeBron.

“Just treat it like any other game,” Washington told reporters after the game. “Obviously he's (James) a great player, one of the best to ever play the game. You gotta prepare a little different, but I mean, just gotta go out there like he's a regular player and attack him just like anybody else.”

“Yeah, I mean he's probably arguably, if not the best ever,” Grimes said of LeBron. “He had that crazy dunk in the first quarter, so it was kind of surreal to see somebody 40 years old still doing stuff like that… I've been watching him since I can remember, so it was great to just go up against a guy like that.”

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd felt that the team did a “good job” of defending James. LeBron ultimately finished the game with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while shooting 6-12 from the field and 1-4 from beyond the arc.

“Yeah I thought the guys that guarded him did a good job,” Kidd said. “He's the best to do it. He's gonna… make a run and make a push. In that third quarter we knew he was coming. So I thought the guys did a good job of trying to make it tough on him.”

The Lakers knew the Mavericks were going to put up a fight despite being without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford and Dante Exum. The Mavs improved their record to 21-16 with the win. Dallas will look to win a second consecutive game on Thursday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.