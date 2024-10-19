Halfway through the 2024 NFL season, several fans have begun mastering the annual edition of EA Sports' Madden NFL video game. Los Angeles Lakers forward and known Madden enthusiast LeBron James is the latest to achieve one of the game's most desired achievements.

As James shared on his Instagram story on Oct. 19, the 39-year-old became one of the top 100 players in the game. As a former football player, James has long been a fan of the NFL but has clearly spent most of the 2024 offseason investing his time in Madden 25.

Entering the 2024-2025 NBA season, James is preparing to begin his 22nd year in the league as the oldest active player. On December 30, James' 40th birthday, he will become just the 33rd player in NBA history to play at age 40 or older.

Continuing to hint at his looming retirement, James' upcoming season will also mark his first with his son, Bronny James, as his teammate. Bronny James was selected by the Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.

Lakers begin another era in 2024-2025

Despite LeBron James entering his age-40 season, the Lakers are still led by the 22-year veteran as they seek another championship. While maintaining a similar roster as the year before, the Lakers will be guided by a new head coach in retired sharpshooter JJ Redick.

Redick was hired as the new head coach after the front office let go of Darvin Ham after two years at the helm. Redick, 40, has no previous coaching experience but was known as a player for his high basketball IQ and leadership. The three-point specialist retired after spending the 2020-2021 season with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

Bronny James joins former Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht as the two primary rookies joining the team. Most of the team consists of returning players from its 2023-2024 season including Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt.