Most players in the NBA begin to decline after they turn 35-years-old, but it seems to be the complete opposite for LeBron James. In their Game 4 victory against the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar once again made history in the NBA Playoffs.

James finished the game with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists on Monday night, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a game, according to StatMuse.

It is worth mentioning that James initially finished the game with 10 rebounds, but the NBA has since adjusted his rebounding total to nine. If he had finished with ten rebounds, James would have still been the oldest player in league history to record 25 points, ten rebounds and five assists in a playoff game.

From showing up five hours before the game begins to supporting his teammates after their big performance, James has led by example for Los Angeles this entire series and is looking to take them from the Play-In Tournament to a championship.

LeBron James had his best game of the series when the Lakers needed it most, as they have taken a 3-1 lead over the Warriors with their win in Game 4. He is now averaging 23.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor in four games against the Warriors.

The future Hall of Famer is now one win away from reaching his 12th career conference finals and will have a chance to close out Golden State in San Francisco on Wednesday.