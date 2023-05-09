A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Entering Game 4 down 2-1 in the series, there’s a lot of pressure on the Golden State Warriors to secure a victory on Monday night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. LA is currently in the driver’s seat in this second-round NBA Playoffs series, but if you have any idea about how LeBron operates, you can be sure that he’s not taking this matchup lightly one bit.

The fact that James arrived in the arena a full five hours prior to tipoff is a clear indication of how locked in he is on this contest. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer was seen entering Crypto.com Arena as early as 1:43 p.m. for a game that does not tip off until 7:00 p.m. local time:

LeBron James arrived to Crypto over 5 hours before tipoff 👑 The King is looking locked in for Game 4 of Lakers-Warriors 🔒pic.twitter.com/zNwgFIK3fQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

LeBron also arrived five hours early for Game 3, and the Lakers were able to secure an important win against the Warriors in that one. In Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round, James also went through the same routine, which eventually led to LA taking down Ja Morant and Co. in that contest to secure their spot in the West Semis.

You can also see in his eyes how serious LeBron James is right now. The Lakers may have the advantage in this series, but it is abundantly clear that the four-time NBA champ isn’t taking anything for granted. He desperately wants to win in Game 4 at home to potentially deliver a devastating blow to Golden State’s title defense aspirations this season.