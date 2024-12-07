The Los Angeles Lakers must have been raring to redeem themselves after enduring a pitiful two-game stretch in which they lost by a combined 70 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat — sending them deeper into their spiral and even sparking rumors of team division. And on Friday night, the Lakers put up a much better effort, albeit in defeat, with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in overtime, 134-132.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis haven't looked like their usual selves in recent games, and that has been a major concern for the Lakers. But James and Davis played at a level deserving of a win on Friday, with the former putting up 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists despite the loss — with the King once again reminding everyone that Father Time has no hold over him.

James put everything in perspective even as the Lakers suffered another excruciating loss; he's thankful that he is still able to play at an incredible level even though the clock is ticking on his Hall of Fame career.

“Just going out there and play the game the right way. Compete at a high level. Time is very limited on how long I'll play so, I'm just happy to still be able to play the game at that level,” James told reporters in the locker room following the Lakers' defeat, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Expand Tweet

This was a major statement game from James, and a major reminder for the Lakers front office to perhaps move with a greater sense of urgency. James can still throw down with the best of them, and it will be a shame for his final years to be wasted on a team with no legitimate shot at making a deep playoff run.

Heartbreak for the Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis' big games go to waste

On Friday night, the Lakers were locked into a barnburner of a game against the Hawks, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis back to being at their best. James' triple-double will garner the most headlines, but Davis nearly put up a triple-double of his own — tallying 38 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Alas, the late-game action did not favor the Lakers at all. After winning a coach's challenge to get the ball back with around 25 seconds left in the game, Davis was tied up on the ensuing inbounds play and the Hawks retrieved possession. This set up Young's game-winner, with James unable to retaliate with a three of his own on the following possession — sealing the Lakers' overtime loss.