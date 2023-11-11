Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is reminiscing about how dominant he was in the 2009-2010 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has never been one to downplay his own accomplishments, of which there are many. The Lakers have stumbled out of the gates in 2023-24, losers of three in a row to drop their record to 3-5, but James has continued to play at an elite level despite this being his 21st season in the association.

Recently, Instagram account “lbjhistory” posted a montage of highlights from James' 2009-2010 MVP season, which was his last campaign during his first stint in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform. James himself then took to Instagram to acknowledge the greatness of that season, writing “I am NOT from this planet!”

James' ego is perhaps the only thing that can match the greatness that he has displayed on the basketball court throughout his legendary career, cementing himself as a consensus top two, and many would argue top one, player of all time, essentially carving out four different primes for himself over that span, one of which was that first stint with the Cavs. In the 2009-2010 season, LeBron James averaged a stat line of 29.7 points, 8.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game. However, his Cavs lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs to the Boston Celtics, opening the door for James' departure to the Miami Heat in the ensuing offseason.

James of course returned to the Cavs in 2014 and ultimately helped guide his (sort of) home city to an NBA championship in 2016, when the Cavs knocked off the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the process.