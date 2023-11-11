Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will become the first player to eclipse 5,000 career turnovers sometime in the near future.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have stumbled out of the gates so far to begin the 2023-24 NBA season. Although James has continued to produce at an All-NBA level despite this being his 21st season in the association, the Lakers have dealt with injuries and inconsistent perimeter shooting thus far on the campaign, and their current record sits at 3-5 ahead of Friday night's marquee road matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James has scaled several NBA statistical mountaintops in recent seasons, including most notably becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, passing former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, this past 2022-23 season. However, the former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat star is also coming up on another, less enviable NBA distinction: becoming the first player in NBA history to eclipse 5,000 career turnovers, per Johnny Kilroy.

James currently sits at a turnover tally of 4,999 for his career.

Of course, this stat, however negative it may be, is more so a product of James' sheer longevity in the NBA than it is an indictment of his ability to take care of the basketball. As with most players who are viewed as one-man offenses in and of themselves, James has turned the ball over his fair share of times throughout his career. However, fans of the Cavs, Heat, and now the Lakers are probably more than happy to concede the occasional mistake when compared to the backdrop of the amazing things he can do with the basketball in his hands.

The Lakers and Suns are scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.