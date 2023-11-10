Lil Wayne firmly believes the Lakers will be better off without the injury-prone and inconsistent Anthony Davis.

Famed rapper Lil Wayne has never shied away from expressing his thoughts about the Los Angeles Lakers to show his fandom. Earlier this 2023, he even declared that LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan. His latest Anthony Davis take, however, might raise some eyebrows.

While appearing on the Undisputed, Lil Wayne shared his belief that the Lakers will be fine despite losing their last three games and dropping to 3-5 on the season. After all, it's still early in the campaign and the whole team has yet to get going. When asked to discuss his thoughts about AD, though, the five-time Grammy winner changed his tune and noted that the Purple and Gold need to trade the star big man.

“If the Lakers want to be a championship team, they have to get rid of AD,” Lil Wayne shared to the shock of Skip Bayless and the rest of the Undisputed panel.

When pressed to elaborate and explain his take, Lil Wayne kept it simple why he thinks the Lakers should part ways with Davis: “Because he A.D.”

“You don't wanna criticize that 'cause that's a health [issue]. [It] is whatever it is 'cause you don't wanna say he's soft. … So whatever it is, it's A.D. So, because that's his makeup and that's who he is, and he's shown us that. And the only time I guess we haven't been seeing—we haven't been shown that was in New Orleans.”

.@LilTunechi tells the Lakers to trade Anthony Davis 😳 “If the Lakers want to be a championship team, they have to get rid of AD.” pic.twitter.com/j686yqzjQJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 10, 2023

By the looks of it, Lil Wayne is frustrated with how Anthony Davis has performed so far with the Lakers, and understandably so. While he doesn't want to criticize the big man's health, the fact is that is also the biggest issue with him. Davis just couldn't complete a season with the Lakers and couldn't even make it past 60 games–with the only time he has done so in LA being during his first year with the team.

Then there is also the issue of consistency. It's clear that Davis has all the tools and skills to be the best two-way player in the NBA, but while fans have seen flashes of that, he just couldn't maintain it.

Of course it's unlikely that the Lakers trade AD since he's really valuable when healthy. It will be interesting to see, however, what they will do with him when LeBron James calls it a career and they only have the big man to lead their championship aspirations.