The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, a game that could hold big playoff implications for the Lakers. Unfortunately for them, Los Angeles is set to be without LeBron James in this game as he continues to battle through his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury that has sidelined the superstar over the course of the 2023-24 season, as first reported by Bleacher Report's and TNT's Chris Haynes.
Nearing the conclusion of his 21st NBA season, LeBron has continued to rewrite NBA history books. Not only did he recently surpass the 40,000 career points mark earlier this season, but he also made his record-breaking 20th All-Star appearance in February. At 39 years old, James is still amongst the league's best, and has the Lakers in a position to possibly sneak into the playoffs via the play-in tournament.
In a total of 62 games, James has averaged 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from three-point range. This game against the Bucks will be the 10th game of the season that LeBron has missed due to injury.
