Kyle Kuzma knows a thing or two about fashion (or not?), and so when he saw LeBron James’ outfit for what could be a historic Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game, he knew his ex-teammate is making a statement.

James is expected to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday against the City Thunder, and so all eyes are on him before the game starts. As he arrived at Crypto.com Arena, his attire created quite the buzz since he looked sharp as ever while wearing an all-black ensemble.

Kuzma himself couldn’t help but comment, noting that it’s as if James is saying it’s the day he’ll be the all-time leader in points scored in the NBA.

Bron’s outfit said “today is the Mf day” 😅🤣🤝🐐 — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 8, 2023

LeBron James needs 36 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record of 38,387 points. While there is a possibility that LeBron doesn’t achieve it on the night considering he scored just 27 the last time out, it’s still a big possibility. And clearly for Kyle Kuzma, he doesn’t see anyone stopping the Lakers star after making it clear with that attire that he plans to get it done on the night.

Kuzma is not the only one thinking the same thing. NBA legend Charles Oakley shared the same sentiment, noting that James was in all-black since he’ll be burying KAJ’s scoring record after the night.

While the attention of everyone was on LeBron’s outfit pregame, there’s no doubt that all of the focus will be on every shot he makes come game time. After all, that is history in the making.