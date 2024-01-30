LeBron James got hit during a rebound battle

Monday wasn't the best of nights for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team fell to the Houston Rockets in a one-sided blowout on the road. And worse, a scary incident occurred late in the game involving LeBron James and Dillon Brooks.

During a rebound battle, Brooks tried jumping behind James for an offensive board. As both men were landing, Brooks' arm swung down on LeBron's head, leaving the latter on the floor for minutes. (clip via ClutchPoints)

LeBron James went down after being hit in the head by Dillon Brooks 😳 Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Dscxax4mlf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2024

Thankfully for Lakers fans, James was able to remain on the floor and continue playing. However, by then, it was arguably too late for a comeback.

Rockets overpower the Lakers

The Rockets controlled the entire game, with the lead ballooning to as much as 30 points in the third quarter. This was particularly due to the scoring outbursts of Jalen Green and Alpren Sengun, who both spearheaded Houston's offense with double-doubles. Green finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Sengun, on the other hand, had 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as well.

Signs of life seemed visible when the Lakers managed to bring the lead down to 10 in the fourth quarter. However, the Rockets put the lead back up to 16, prompting Darvin Ham to waive the white flag by subbing out his starters.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell all had 23 points for the Lakers. Outside the trio, only Rui Hachimura was able to tally double-digits in scoring (16 points).

The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference. They'll be continuing their road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.