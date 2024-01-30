Monday wasn't the best of nights for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team fell to the Houston Rockets in a one-sided blowout on the road. And worse, a scary incident occurred late in the game involving LeBron James and Dillon Brooks.

During a rebound battle, Brooks tried jumping behind James for an offensive board. As both men were landing, Brooks' arm swung down on LeBron's head, leaving the latter on the floor for minutes. (clip via ClutchPoints)

Thankfully for Lakers fans, James was able to remain on the floor and continue playing. However, by then, it was arguably too late for a comeback.

Rockets overpower the Lakers

Lakers Rockets prediction

The Rockets controlled the entire game, with the lead ballooning to as much as 30 points in the third quarter. This was particularly due to the scoring outbursts of Jalen Green and Alpren Sengun, who both spearheaded Houston's offense with double-doubles. Green finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Sengun, on the other hand, had 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as well.

Signs of life seemed visible when the Lakers managed to bring the lead down to 10 in the fourth quarter. However, the Rockets put the lead back up to 16, prompting Darvin Ham to waive the white flag by subbing out his starters.

RECOMMENDED
Rockets' Dillon Brooks as Darth Vader, Lakers' LeBron James as Luke Skywalker dueling against each other with lightsabers
Lakers: Dillon Brooks gets internet's wrath after playing villain role vs. LeBron James

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt stands next to Rockets' Dillon Brooks
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt falls into Dillon Brooks' mind-game trap, gets ejected

Christopher Smith ·

Lakers' D'Angelo Russell catches breath during heated Warriors game, LeBron James watches from the background
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell fined $15,000 for celebration during double-OT Warriors thriller

Christopher Smith ·

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell all had 23 points for the Lakers. Outside the trio, only Rui Hachimura was able to tally double-digits in scoring (16 points).

The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference. They'll be continuing their road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

 