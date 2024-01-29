We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Rockets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Lakers will head to South Texas to face the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Rockets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 145-144 in double overtime. With six seconds left in the game, the Lakers led 118-116 when Stephen Curry got a layup to tie the game. The Lakers led 130-127 with seven seconds left in the first overtime when Klay Thompson hit a three-pointer to tie the game and force another overtime. Then, the Lakers trailed 144-143 with one second left when LeBron James drew a foul and made both free-throw attempts.

James finished with 36 points and 20 rebounds. Likewise, Anthony Davis finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell had 28 points. Additionally, Austin Reaves added 17 points. Jarred Vanderbilt had 14 points, while Rui Hachimura added 11. The Lakers shot 48.5 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. Furthermore, they shot 88.4 percent from the charity stripe (38 of 43 attempts).

The Rockets lost 106-104 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. It was an awful start for the Nets as they trailed by 20 points after the first quarter and at the half. But they battled back in the fourth quarter but ran out of time. Significantly, Dillon Brooks had 19 points. Jalen Green added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Alperen Sengun added 15 points while going 6 for 13. Likewise, rookie Cam Whitmore had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The Rockets shot just 39.4 percent from the field, including 27 percent from beyond the arc. Amazingly, the Rockets lost this game despite dominating the board battle 55-40. The Nets also shot just 48.6 percent from the field, including 35.3 percent from the triples, while also making just 59.5 percent of their free throws. Additionally, the Rockets forced 19 turnovers.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 148-88. Ultimately, the Lakers have won 2 of 3 games this season. But the Rockets won the lone game at the Toyota Center, destroying the purple and gold 128-94. The Lakers are 7-3 over 10 games. Moreover, the Rockets are 3-2 over five games at the Toyota Center.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Rockets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -115

Houston Rockets: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet-LA and Spacecity Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lakers are 21-26 against the spread. Additionally, they are 8-13 against the spread on the road. The Lakers are also 15-17 against the spread when playing a team in their conference. Moreover, they are also 15-12 against the spread when playing on equal rest.

James is their best player and is averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the field, including 39.1 percent from the triples. Thus, he hopes to have another good performance that is similar to what he did against the Warriors. Davis is the next-best option, averaging 24.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game while also shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

Russell has been the most improved player recently. Currently, he is averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field, including 42.2 percent from the triples. Let's look at his numbers recently. Amazingly, Russell has gone 23 for 42 from beyond the arc (54 percent) over the past four games. Russell has gone 31 for 54 (57 percent) from the three-point line over six games. It is no coincidence that the Lakers are 4-2 over six games and have scored 134+ points in 3 of 4 games.

The Lakers will cover the spread if Davis and James can have a great game. Then, they need Russell to stay hot from beyond the arc.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockets will come into this game with a 23-20 mark against the spread. Also, they are 15-8-1 against the spread at home. The Rockets are also the best team in the NBA against teams in their conference when it comes to covering the spread. Yet, the Rockets are also 12-10-1 against the spread on equal rest.

Sengun is their best player, averaging 21.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field. Likewise, Green has remained steady, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field. Brooks is averaging 13.8 points while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Whitmore is averaging 10/1 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. The Rockets did not have the services of Jabari Smith Jr. on Saturday and hope he can play this Monday against the Lakers.

The Rockets will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, the Rockets must win the board battle and force turnovers.

Final Lakers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Lakers have played better recently for the most part. However, the Rockets are also explosive. The teams combine to score a lot of points.

Final Lakers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Over: 225.5 (-110)