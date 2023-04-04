With four games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Los Angeles Lakers still have a fighter’s chance at attaining a top-six seed in the Western Conference standings and bypassing the upcoming play-in tournament altogether. Unfortunately, as they look to close the gap between themselves and the higher-seeded Golden State Warriors during this span, they may have to tip off their farewell tour without star LeBron James, as his status for Tuesday night’s bout against a possible play-in foe in the Utah Jazz is up in the air. The question on every Lakers fan’s mind: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

LeBron James injury status vs. Jazz

After missing the postseason last year, the Lakers are looking to get back to the big stage in 2022-23. At 40-38, they’ve positioned themselves just well enough to possibly do that.

However, to close out the season, their final four outings will be coming against teams that are also still fighting for a playoff spot, and, in their upcoming game against the Jazz, it appears they could be without their superstar forward LeBron James, as he’s listed as “questionable” with right foot soreness, as per the league’s official injury report.

This season alone, the 20-year veteran has missed 27 games due to injury and has missed 13 of his last 17 due to a right foot ailment that, more than likely, is the same one that could hold him out for game number 28 against Utah.

Nonetheless, when on the court, unsurprisingly LeBron James has been an absolute revelation for the Lakers. Through 51 games played, the “King” has posted sensational averages of 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists whilst shooting 49.9% from the field.

Should he be ruled out for their upcoming contest, Los Angeles will likely look to lean heavily on James’ co-star Anthony Davis who, over his last five games, has put up ridiculous averages of 33.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.4 blocks on 67.4% shooting from the field.

However, as we still remain several hours away from tip-off, when it comes to the question of whether or not LeBron James will be playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer has yet to be determined.