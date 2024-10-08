LeBron James couldn't have predicted 15 years ago that one day he and his son Bronny would suit up together for the Los Angeles Lakers. But he did seem to know Bronny would follow in his footsteps to the NBA.

LeBron recalled watching his son, at just five or six years old, in an Akron youth league. The young Bronny grabbed a rebound, went the length of the court, and made a layup. As LeBron recounted to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, that's when he turned to his wife, Savannah.

“He's special,” LeBron said.

He recalled his wife asking how he could possibly know that about a player not even in second grade.

“I've seen this before,” he said. “I know. I've seen this before.”

No, Bronny's journey to the pros wasn't a typical one. He committed to USC, but last summer, before his freshman season, he collapsed during a practice, suffering cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect. After three days in the hospital and five months getting cleared to play again and working himself back into game shape, he made his debut in December 2023. He appeared in 25 games for the Trojans, averaging fewer than five points per game and primarily coming off the bench.

He wasn't your typical one-and-done. Then again, his dad isn't your typical NBA All-Star. The Lakers drafted Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft and will put him on the same roster as his father.

Bronny James hopes to earn his own place in the NBA

Bronny is acutely aware of the criticism that has followed since he decided to stay in the NBA Draft. He's heard fans say that he's only in the league because of his dad and read evaluators insisting that nothing about him projects to be NBA quality.

Fortunately for Bronny, he's inherited LeBron's work ethic, telling ESPN he wants to “tune out all the noise and tune out all the people that don't think I should be here,” hoping to turn the “criticism and backlash” into competitive fuel.

“I just want to have people know my name is Bronny James and not being identified as just LeBron James' son,” he told reporters over the summer.

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course, you know, get to the NBA, which is everyone's end goal that is here,” he added.

It won't be easy. In a small sample size, Bronny has played 29 total minutes across two preseason games for the Lakers. He's 1-7 from the field with five turnovers. The Lakers' next preseason game will be Thursday in Milwaukee against the Bucks.