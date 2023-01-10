By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

At 38 years old and this late in his career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not taking any milestone or accolade for granted. And so when he was named Player of the Week in the Western Conference, he made sure to acknowledge and celebrate it.

James got the recognition for games played from January 2 to 8. He averaged 35.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists during that span, all while leading the Lakers to a 4-0 record. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell took the same honors opposite LeBron in the Eastern Conference.

On Instagram, James had only one word to say about his latest feat: “blessed.”

All credit is on LeBron James for sure. In the absence of Anthony Davis, he took matters into his own hands to make sure the Lakers won’t fall deeper in the bottom of the West standings. Now, they remain in play for a postseason spot despite their early struggles.

After the Player of the Week win, James did take a shot at his doubters as well with a separate message on his Instagram stories. However, after all the undeserved hate and criticisms he got from his detractors, it’s hard to blame him for doing so.

James didn’t play for the Lakers against the Denver Nuggets on Monday due to an ankle injury, but once he returns, it’s safe to expect the veteran forward to pick up where he left off. In the last game he played, LeBron put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the Sacramento Kings.