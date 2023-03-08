French phenom Victor Wembanyama may be dominating NBA Draft news right now, but there’s no denying that there are more than a few highly-touted prospects in the 2023 draft class. One of them happens to be 19-year-old Scoot Henderson, who currently plies his trade with the NBA G League Ignite. There’s also so much hype surrounding Henderson that already, he’s drawing comparisons with none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

One of the things that you first notice with Scoot Henderson is his build. Despite just turning 19 in February, Henderson already has a body of an NBA player. In fact, some folks believe that Scoot actually has a more impressive build than LeBron had at the same age. James doesn’t seem to mind the comparison, but what the Lakers talisman is taking issue with is the age factor.

LeBron could not help but call out a now-viral post on Instagram showing a side-by-side comparison between himself and Scoot Henderson at the age of 18. Apparently, the details on the post are straight-up inaccurate:

Scoot Henderson does look a lot brawnier than LeBron in the above photo. However, As James points out, he was just 15 when the picture was taken. There was a major transition for him in those three years, and by the time he was 18, the former St. Vincent-St. Mary high school standout was already making waves at the NBA level.

Whatever the case may be, what cannot be denied is that Henderson is a physical specimen. He’s a pretty good basketball player too, and he is fully expected to make a name for himself as soon as he lands in the league next season.