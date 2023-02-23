Scoot Henderson from the G League Ignite and French sensation Victor Wembanyama are widely projected to be the top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama is considered the overwhelming favorite to be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick and he continues to draw rave reviews among NBA circles. While there could be a case to be made for Henderson to be the No. 1 pick, it’s probably safe to say Wembanyama has that spot locked down. Regardless of what the NBA draft order ends up being, Henderson revealed his mindset as well as his relationship with Wembanyama on an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

"There's a mutual level of respect"@thereal013 talks about the debate over whether he or Victor Wembanyama should be the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/m2hxseanq5 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 22, 2023

“I do it by going to the gym and giving it my all everyday. I don’t really try to pay attention to what others are saying about he’s definitely going one pick or stuff like that or feed into the critics at all,” Henderson said. “I just work hard and it’ll show. It’ll show for sure.”

Scoot Henderson revealed that there’s a mutual respect between him and Victor Wembanyama. The two squared off against each other back in October during showcase games between the G League Ignite and Metropolitans 92. This season in the G League Henderson has been averaging 21.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three-point range. He’s only suited up in six games though.

Likewise, Wembanyama has been averaging 22.2 points per game, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from three-point range.