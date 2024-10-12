LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were off to a 2-1 start to their preseason schedule when a veteran in former teammate Lance Stephenson caught the four-time champion's eye on social media. After LeBron praised Quincy Olivari for impacting the Lakers' 107-102 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday on his Instagram, he showed Stephenson love on that same platform. James reacted to Stephenson's rap video on his 24-hour story.

“GO CRAZY BORN READY!” LeBron captioned On The Radar With Gabe P's IG video of Stephenson rapping in a studio.

Stephenson, who last played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2021-22, spent 2018-19 with James and the Lakers. That season, he averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes per game. However, earlier in Lance's 11-year NBA career, he was James' rival during his time with the Miami Heat.

Lance Stephenson and the Indiana Pacers faced James and the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back years in 2014, with the Heat beating the Pacers in both appearances.

Shocking stat highlights Bronny James' preseason struggles

In preparing for his 22nd NBA season, LeBron James is adjusting to the monotony of traveling in the preseason as the Los Angeles Lakers traveled East for their exhibition against the Milwaukee Bucks. James finished with 11 points on 4-of-11 attempts, six rebounds, and three assists in 16 minutes in the Lakers' second win in three tries, but his son, Bronny James, struggled.

After the win, a shocking statistic magnified Bronny's struggles compared to the rest of the NBA. In the early stages of preseason, he has the worst plus/minus through three games, per The Sporting News' Steph Noh.

“Through three preseason games, Bronny James has the worst plus/minus of all 494 players to log exhibition minutes thus far,” Noh reported.

The second-round pick went scoreless after going 0-for-4, including 0-for-2 from deep, without recording another stat in 6:07 in Thursday's win against the Bucks. Three games into the preseason, he's yet to record a field goal since his preseason debut when he finished with two points on 1-of-6 attempts, three blocks, one assist, and one rebound in 16 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After that, Bronny finished with zero points (0-for-1), two rebounds, and four turnovers in a loss against the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' undrafted rookie Quincy Olivari, who signed an Exhibit-10 contract during the offseason, recorded 11 points on 4-of-6 attempts, including 3-for-4 from deep, five rebounds, and two assists in nine minutes against the Bucks. He finished the night a plus-20.