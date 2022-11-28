Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Bronny James made his senior year debut for Sierra Canyon on Saturday, and sure enough, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be more satisfied with the way his eldest son played.

While Sierra Canyon ended up losing to Rancho Christian in overtime, 63-60, Bronny still impressed with his play. There were several highlight reel materials that came out of the game, with one particular moment from Bronny really standing out.

As he attacked the basket, Bronny went by two defenders in the air and smoothly banked a layup for the easy two points. While we say it’s “easy,” Bronny just made it look like that with his perfect execution.

Even LeBron himself knows how difficult it is to pull off the shot, which is why he couldn’t help but be impressed by what his son did. The Lakers star reposted the video on his Instagram stories and captioned it with, “He sooooo COLD!!!”

LeBron James is pretty hyped up for Bronny, that's for sure. pic.twitter.com/ndlIOpbEZO — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) November 28, 2022

Cold indeed!

LeBron James has always shown his support to his children and their basketball careers. But more than the hype and the spotlight that the Lakers leader is bringing to Bronny and his little brother Bryce, the two continue to prove that they deserve all those attention.

Bronny has yet to pick a college where he would play after his graduation from high school. While he is expected to wait until spring before making his pick, there is no doubt he’s going to have several suitors considering how he has developed his game over the years.