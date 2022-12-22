By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave Damian Lillard his flowers after the veteran guard became the Portland Trail Blazers’ no. 1 scorer.

Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler for the scoring record on Monday in their showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He needed just 21 points to set a new all-time mark for Portland, and he ended up scoring 28.

After seeing Lillard’s milestone, James took to Instagram to commend Lillard. He didn’t say any word, but he used several clapping emojis, as well as a salute gesture to show his admiration for Dame Time.

LeBron James shows love to Damian Lillard after the Blazers star became the franchise's no. 1 leading scorer… pic.twitter.com/E9yR8aMtBc — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) December 21, 2022

Being a franchise’s no. 1 scorer is no easy feat. In this day and age when stars often change teams in pursuit of a championship, it’s rare to see a player like Damian Lillard stick with one team through the good days and the bad ones.

LeBron James understand that very well, and so it’s only fitting Lillard gets acknowledgement for that.

For Lillard’s part, he emphasized he’s not yet done making Blazers history. He wants all the franchise records for himself, which should indicate his desire to stay with the franchise, perhaps until he calls it a career.

“I want to dominate everything involving the Trail Blazers. I would have to, the best player wouldn’t just be scoring. I want to have more wins than everybody, I want to play more games than everybody. When you think Blazers, I want you to think of me,” Lillard shared.

With the way he’s playing, though, it’s not an impossible feat to accomplish.