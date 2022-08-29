LeBron James has now spent more than half of his lifetime in the NBA, and the Los Angeles Lakers star couldn’t be more thankful for that.

On Instagram, ESPN shared a stat on how James was 19 years old (6,878 days to be exact) when he made his NBA debut. It has been 6,879 days since then and he’s still in the league playing for championships.

James saw the rather shocking tidbit and posted it on his Instagram stories. He shared his surprise about it before saying how “blessed” he is to be able to stay in the NBA for such a long time.

LeBron James is indeed the prime example of longevity, and he has been a role model for many other athletes when it comes to staying on top of their games even at an advanced age.

However, the Lakers star should definitely give a ton of credit to himself for being able to play and dominate that long in the best and toughest professional basketball league in the world. While many have stayed longer than him in the NBA, no one could say that they were as deadly as LeBron at age 36 or 37.

James has taken care of his body really well over the years, even spending tons of money to make sure his body is well treated before another grueling season. Without that work ethic and commitment, he would have already slowed down years ago.

LeBron still has his eyes at competing for a championship as he reaches age 38, and it doesn’t look like he’ll stop even after that.