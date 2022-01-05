Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t help but laugh at a viral meme video about Malik Monk and his rather forgettable time with the Charlotte Hornets.

Monk wasn’t utilized properly during his four years in Charlotte, thanks to a crowded backcourt. This is the reason why the Lakers were able to get him for the minimum salary during the 2021 offseason.

Now, that move is paying off big time, with the 2017 No. 11 pick averaging 20.7 points on 56.6 percent shooting in the last six games since being cleared of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Monk has definitely been huge in the Lakers’ three-game winning streak after a rather brutal start to the campaign.

Amid his recent play, some can’t help but poke fun at the Hornets and how they used (or didn’t use) Monk during his stint with the team. One meme video joking how LeBron probably reacted after seeing Monk’s situation in Charlotte went viral recently, and the Lakers star himself caught wind of it.

For what it’s worth, after Tuesday’s game when Malik Monk exploded for 24 points to help the Lakers take down the Sacramento Kings, LeBron James shared how he tried to bring the 23-year-old guard to LA last season.

LeBron, however, admitted that it still “doesn’t make sense” to him that they were able to snag Monk for cheap.

“It’s funny, just a little quick backstory, me and J-Kidd, we talk a lot last year,” James said, per CBS Sports. “We wanted him last year. When Charlotte stopped playing him last year, or they would play him, and then sit him for five or six games, and then they would play him, and then you would see him have a game at Miami where he had like eight or nine 3s in Miami, and then they would sit him and not play him. Me and J-Kidd, we would talk all the time, like ‘is there a way we can snatch this guy from their roster?’ “So through patience and good timing we were able to get him in the summertime this summer, which still doesn’t make sense to me, but we’re happy to have him. He’s a dynamic player and I always just think about that two-headed monster they had at Kentucky with both of those guy, him and De’Aaron (Fox). They literally were just electrifying, taking turns. So we’re happy to have him here.”

With Monk seeing an increased role with the Lakers and thriving in it, we can’t blame LeBron for being too happy about it. After all, Monk is really turning to be the steal of the offseason.