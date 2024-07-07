The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft a little over a week ago. Bronny is now with the Lakers, and he is with his dad, LeBron James. LeBron has always wanted to play in the NBA with his son, and now they are teammates. Bronny got his first taste of NBA action in the summer league on Saturday, and things didn't get off to a great start.

Bronny James struggled during his first and only season with the USC basketball team, and he struggled in his first NBA summer league game as well. A lot of people didn't think that Bronny would get drafted after his poor season, but he is now with LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Lakers took on the Sacramento Kings in summer league action on Saturday, and the Kings got the win, 108-94. Bronny was 2-9 from the floor and he finished with just four points. At the end of the day, however, LeBron doesn't care about how many points Bronny scores. He just wants him to continue to grow as a player.

“What he does in the California Classic and Summer League, it doesn’t matter if he plays well and it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t play well,” LeBron said, according to an article from NBA.com. “I just want him to continue to grow, practices, film sessions, his individual workouts. You can’t take anything as far as stat wise from the California Classic and Summer League and bring it once the season starts. The only thing that matters is him getting better and stacking days.”

Bronny James is not discouraged

A lot of people are doubting Bronny James right now. Many people think that the only reason he got drafted is his dad. Simply put, Bronny has been struggling a little bit throughout the past year. However, he is not discouraged, and he knows that he will get better with more reps.

“Moments like that can slow the game down for you especially because I wasn’t as productive as I wanted to beforehand,” Bronny said. “… I couldn’t get the 3-ball to fall, but all the reps it’s going to come more smooth.”

No one was expecting Bronny James to be perfect right out of the gates. This is a big transition for him, and there is also a lot of pressure on him. All eyes will be on him during his rookie season.