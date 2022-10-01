The Los Angeles Lakers brought in a handful of new faces to the squad this summer. All these new guys will now have to endure the high pressure of playing under the bright lights of Hollywood. They will also need to make the necessary adjustments to their respective games now that they’re set to play alongside LeBron James.

For his part, The King has already stated his early expectations from his new teammates. LeBron is without a doubt one of the greatest players of all time, but it’s also true that being on the same team as him also poses its challenges (via Mike Trudell of NBA.com):

“You deal with it by getting on the floor, getting in the game, logging minutes,” said LeBron. “You start to get more and more into the game, watching more and more film, more and more practices and it starts to come with time. I think that will continue to happen with the new guys we have this year.”

Guys like Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr., and Lonnie Walker will need to go through the arduous process LeBron just detailed above. After all, it’s not all about glitz and glamour in LA. If we’ve learned anything over the past two years, it’s that all the missteps are magnified with the Lakers, especially when wins are hard to come by.

Another newcomer on the squad is Dennis Schroder. He holds a major advantage of having already played for the Lakers and alongside LeBron James in the past. This factor, for sure, was one of the reasons behind LA’s decision to bring him back.