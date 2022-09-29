The Los Angeles Lakers are already starting to feel the intensity of Patrick Beverley before the 2022-23 NBA season could even start. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the veteran point guard revealed how he’s already racking up wins in Lakers training camp.

“My team has been winning a lot. … Competition wise, I’ve been a part of a lot of wins so far,” Patrick Beverley reveals to the media, per Spectrum SportsNet.

“My team has been winning a lot. … Competition wise, I’ve been a part of a lot of wins so far,” @PatBev21 said about the competition level on day two of training camp. pic.twitter.com/QYFnn9IMy4 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 28, 2022

Given what we know about the personality of Patrick Beverley, this should hardly come as a surprise. He always brings that kind of burning desire to win regardless of the competition level. It’s that quality that the Lakers will only find even more helpful once the season begins. Together with Russell Westbrook, Beverley forms a backcourt tandem that is oozing with energy perhaps enough to fuel a space rocket. The two have a hostile history with each other, but that seems to be all behind them now, as they look to team up and combine their aggression for the benefit of a Lakers team that had missed the NBA playoffs last season.

Patrick Beverley arrived in Hollywood when he was acquired by the Lakers via a trade with the Utah Jazz back in August. The Lakers knew exactly what they are going to get from Beverley, and he’s already starting to show them the qualities that have made him one of the most effective role players in the league.

So far in his NBA career, Beverley is averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 34.3 percent from deep.