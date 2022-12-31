By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

LeBron James has enjoyed a historic NBA career since being drafted out of high school. However, the Ohio native and current Los Angeles Lakers’ star recently addressed playing college sports as Ohio State football prepares to battle Georgia in the College Football Playoff, per The Los Angeles Times.

“Do I find myself envisioning that it was me? Yeah. Absolutely. All the time,” James told The LA Times about playing college football or basketball. “Every time I go to an Ohio State game, a football game or a basketball game or any of those games where it’s just super-jam packed, super excitement. You’ve got the student sections. For sure. No question about it.”

It is difficult to deny the passion around college sports, particularly college football and basketball. LeBron James would have undoubtedly been an Ohio State campus legend had he attended the school. But his decision to go straight to the NBA has paid off without question.

LeBron James is still playing at an elite level, as he recently scored 47 points on his 38th birthday. There are many people around the NBA world who consider James to be the greatest NBA player of all-time. Others still believe that Michael Jordan is the GOAT. Regardless, there is no denying the fact that LeBron is one of the best players ever.

One has to imagine how his career would have turned out if he’d attended Ohio State.

For now, LeBron James will have his eyes on the Buckeyes as they try to upset Georgia in the College Football Playoff on Saturday.