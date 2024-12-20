LeBron James continues to break records, as he recently became the NBA's all-time leader in minutes played in the Los Angeles Lakers against the Sacramento Kings. James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and he's now played 57,447 minutes and counting. After the game, James was asked what his teammates said to him after accomplishing the new feat.

“They told me I'm old as h—,” James said. “It's a pretty cool honor, obviously, anytime I'm linked up with some of the greats to ever play this game. To know that I've been available to my teammates, to be able to do this at a high level for two decades, and continue to put myself in record books in this game of basketball that I love so much and the best league in the world it's cool and it's very humbling.”

Expand Tweet

James is already the all-time leader in playoff minutes, and he was asked if either one meant more to him.

“They both are special,” James said. “Obviously, you set your mark and try to make things happen in the regular season and prepare for the postseason. I've been able to have some deep playoff runs and play some meaningful basketball games in my career. They both have a special meaning. You can't have one without the other.”

Not only is James still playing a lot of minutes this late in his career, but he's doing it at a high level.

LeBron James still playing at a high level

Lebron James is still doing everything he can to help the Lakers win games this season, but the team is being cautious with how much he plays. James took a short absence this season after dealing with a left foot injury, and as the year progresses, it'll be interesting to see how they manage his minutes.

After their win against the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach JJ Redick shared the plan for how they plan to use James moving forward.

“Not necessarily less minutes, but shorter runs so that he's not getting gassed and then quicker segments on the bench, and then he's back in,” Redick said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers' best chance of winning games is when James is playing, but with him having nagging injuries, it will be important that other players on the team step up. Other than James, Anthony Davis has been putting up big numbers every night, but they're still looking for a consistent third option.