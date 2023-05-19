A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Denver Nuggets took a huge step toward their first-ever Western Conference title after defeating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 on Thursday night. The Nuggets are now up 2-0 and have put LA in a deep hole that they might just not be able to come out of. After the game, you just knew that LeBron wasn’t going to be in a very good mood.

As he was making his way off the court moments after the final buzzer of their deflating 108-103 loss, James was impeded by one of the cameramen on the broadcast. LeBron did not appreciate the gesture and he made his feelings known about it:

LeBron James is fed up with the cameraman 😅pic.twitter.com/7aIjqfrEKJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2023

LeBron did not say a single word, but you can clearly see in his reaction that he wasn’t happy about being blocked. He stopped and stood there for a few seconds while giving the cameraman a bit of a death stare. The cameraman got the message, and he quickly got out of James’ way, allowing the Lakers superstar to continue walking back toward the locker room.

LeBron James did all that he could for the Lakers in this one, going for 22 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, and two blocks in 40 minutes of action. The 38-year-old looked a bit gassed toward the end of the game, though, but in truth, the same could be said about most of the other players on the floor following what was a truly hard-fought encounter between these two teams.

LeBron and the Lakers are down, but they’re not out yet. Now, they must win both games at home to keep their title hopes alive.